Coroner asks for help in search for Merrillville woman's family

MERRILLVILLE — The Lake County coroner is asking the public's assistance in finding family members following the recent death of a Merrillville woman.
The remains of Rita Perry, 73, are currently in the care of the coroner's office, said Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.
Perry is described as a Caucasian woman who lived at 748 East 92nd Ave. in Merrillville.
Anyone with information on Perry or is a relative should contact the Lake County Coroner's office at 219-755-3265.
