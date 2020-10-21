 Skip to main content
Coroner asks for help in search for Merrillville woman's family
Coroner asks for help in search for Merrillville woman's family

MERRILLVILLE — The Lake County coroner is asking the public's assistance in finding family members following the recent death of a Merrillville woman. 

The remains of Rita Perry, 73, are currently in the care of the coroner's office, said Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. 

Perry is described as a Caucasian woman who lived at 748 East 92nd Ave. in Merrillville. 

Anyone with information on Perry or is a relative should contact the Lake County Coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

