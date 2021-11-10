Councilman absent in first meeting after arrest

MERRILLVILLE — Town Councilman Donald Spann was absent from Tuesday’s council session, but his recent arrest was a topic of discussion.

Spann, 69, faces charges of domestic battery, interference with reporting a crime, resisting law enforcement, battery and disorderly conduct in connection with an Oct. 31 incident in the 2600 block of West 63rd Avenue.

Spann represents Merrillville’s 1st Ward, and former Councilman Andy Sylwestrowicz on Tuesday said he believes that area is lacking representation after Spann’s arrest.

Councilman Leonard White responded, “I object to that characterization.”

Sylwestrowicz also asked how the council plans to address the situation involving Spann’s arrest.

Council President Rick Bella addressed the topic with a prepared statement from the council.

He said the panel is aware of the criminal charges against Spann, and the council views it as a pending criminal matter.