Councilman absent in first meeting after arrest
alert top story urgent

Councilman absent in first meeting after arrest

Merrillville
The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Town Councilman Donald Spann was absent from Tuesday’s council session, but his recent arrest was a topic of discussion.

Spann, 69, faces charges of domestic battery, interference with reporting a crime, resisting law enforcement, battery and disorderly conduct in connection with an Oct. 31 incident in the 2600 block of West 63rd Avenue.

Spann represents Merrillville’s 1st Ward, and former Councilman Andy Sylwestrowicz on Tuesday said he believes that area is lacking representation after Spann’s arrest.

Councilman Leonard White responded, “I object to that characterization.”

Sylwestrowicz also asked how the council plans to address the situation involving Spann’s arrest.

Council President Rick Bella addressed the topic with a prepared statement from the council.

He said the panel is aware of the criminal charges against Spann, and the council views it as a pending criminal matter.

“It should be considered as mere allegations of wrongdoing and we must remember that in America one is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” Bella said. “Additionally, we consider this situation to be a private matter between Councilman Spann and his family, and the Town Council is providing the necessary distance to let these respective parties decide their next course of action.”

He said the council has no other comment on the situation at this time.

Spann was arrested on Oct. 31 after officers responded to a person calling 911 and hanging up, police said.

Once in the area, police determined the 911 call was related to a domestic disturbance that had been ongoing. A woman at the scene told officers she had been battered by her spouse, police said.

Upon investigating the incident, police found there was probable cause to arrest the woman's spouse, who police described at the time as an elected official in the town of Merrillville.

Officers took Spann into custody and charges were presented to the prosecutor’s office. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for Jan. 19, according to court records.

Times Staff Writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.

