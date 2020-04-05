COVID-19 complicates Merrillville's police chief search

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MERRILLVILLE — The search for Merrillville's next police chief has produced two internal candidates, but it isn't yet certain how or when the Town Council could advance the selection process.

Like other area communities, Merrillville has canceled meetings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The council has been handling business through conference calls, and is exploring other methods to conduct interviews with the two internal police chief applicants, who haven’t yet been named.

Before the coronavirus caused the closure of town facilities and the cancellation of meetings, the council had planned to have in-person interviews with the chief candidates.

During a recent conference call, it was suggested video meetings could be an option for interviews.

“We would first need to make sure that all members of the council would have that technology available to them so all can participate,” Town Council President Rick Bella said. “I am not sure that all do at this time.”