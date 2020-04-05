COVID-19 complicates Merrillville's police chief search

MERRILLVILLE — The search for Merrillville's next police chief has produced two internal candidates, but it isn't yet certain how or when the Town Council could advance the selection process.
Like other area communities, Merrillville has canceled meetings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The council has been handling business through conference calls, and is exploring other methods to conduct interviews with the two internal police chief applicants, who haven’t yet been named.
Before the coronavirus caused the closure of town facilities and the cancellation of meetings, the council had planned to have in-person interviews with the chief candidates.
During a recent conference call, it was suggested video meetings could be an option for interviews.
“We would first need to make sure that all members of the council would have that technology available to them so all can participate,” Town Council President Rick Bella said. “I am not sure that all do at this time.”
After concluding the internal process for the police chief role, the council has the option to extend the position to outside applicants. The panel hasn't yet decided if that will happen, but Merrillville has already received resumes from four people outside of the Merrillville Police Department, Bella said.
Although the council has discussed the possibility of continuing the police chief search remotely, the matter isn't the top priority in the community.
“Much of our attention at this time has naturally been devoted to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bella said.
Early this year, Police Chief Joseph Petruch announced he is retiring from the department following more than 40 years in law enforcement. His last day will be June 30.
When Petruch announced his upcoming retirement, town officials indicated they wanted to move quickly to begin searching for the next chief because they want to take advantage of Petruch's experience and have him train the next chief.
After serving with the U.S. Marines, Petruch became a police officer in 1977. He started his career in Gary and joined the Merrillville Police Department in 1979. Petruch worked his way up the ranks and was selected to become Merrillville’s top cop in 2007