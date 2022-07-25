 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Crashes shut down lanes on I-65 in Merrillville

Traffic was snarled on Interstate 65 through Merrillville early Monday afternoon.

 Joseph S. Pete

MERRILLVILLE — Crashes shut down lanes and slowed down traffic along Interstate 65 in Merrillville early Monday afternoon, but the roads have since been cleared.

At least two vehicle accidents took place on the busy stretch of interstate highway about noon Monday.

"There are crashes on both sides of I-65 in Merrillville causing issues for drivers," the Indiana Department of Transportation said in a social media post around noon. "Lanes are closed in both directions causing problems for drivers. Please use patience and expect delays while emergency crews get things cleaned up."

INDOT urged motorists to be cautious in the area, which has construction-related lane shifts.

The crash sites had been cleared up and traffic had thinned out by mid-afternoon Monday.

