Crime drops in most categories in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Crime dropped in most categories last year in Merrillville.

“We did pretty good,” Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said.

The Merrillville Police Department’s annual report shows nearly all violent crimes decreased in 2021. The two homicides in 2021 were 75% less than in 2020. There were 11 robbery cases in 2021, a 35% reduction from the previous year. The town also had one rape case, which was 67% less than in 2020.

Cuttino pointed out that assault in town increased from 193 in 2020 to 201 last year. He also said there are measures in place to help prevent repeat offenses.

“It’s fortunate with the courts, when a person is found liable for this particular offense, they have added in training and counseling for them to get help for that particular incident,” Cuttino said.

The majority of property crime cases also decreased in 2021.

The 21 burglaries in 2021 were about 57% less than cases reported in 2020. There were 289 larceny cases, which was about a 12% drop from 2020.

The annual report shows auto thefts decreased from 96 cases in 2020 to 58 cases in 2021. As that figure fell, the number of vehicle recoveries improved from 33 in 2020 to 49 recoveries in 2021.

“That’s going to continue to increase due to the system we have in place, which is the (license plate readers),” Cuttino said.

The readers are installed at several sites in town, and they send out signals to police when they detect a license plate from a car that’s been reported stolen or the plate is associated with other crimes.

Cuttino said that the department started using the tool about three months ago and that officers are pleased with them.

“It’s been an excellent tool,” he said.

In addition to the readers placed at different sites, the department also started using a mobile reader in a vehicle.

“And that’s showing to be a major asset as well,” Cuttino said.

