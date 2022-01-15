 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crown Point woman identified after apparent accidental shooting at gun range
urgent

MERRILLVILLE — A Crown Point woman died after being wounded in an apparent accidental shooting at a gun range, police said.

She has been identified as 21-year-old Zooia Pasha, according to a report from the Lake County Coroner's office. Pasha's death is still under investigation by the Merrillville Police Department. 

Pasha died at 7:59 a.m. Dec. 31 at Franciscan Health Crown Point after she was struck by gunfire. 

Pasha was pronounced dead after she was taken off of life support, said Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses. 

Nuses said because the investigation is still active, no further information can be released. No charges had been filed relating to the incident. 

Merrillville police were dispatched at about 6:40 p.m. Dec. 22 to Shoot Point Blank in the 8700 block of Louisiana Street for a report of a gunshot victim, police said. 

Officers arrived and found a woman had been shot in the head inside the gun range, he said.

Two off-duty paramedics, who happened to be in the range, immediately administered first aid for the woman. They continued until on-duty paramedics arrived and took the woman to a hospital, he said.

Police reviewed video footage from the range and determined the shooting appeared to be accidental, Nuses said. There was no indication of "malicious intent," he said.

Merrillville police said more details will be released as the investigation continues. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.

