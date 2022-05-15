Documentary recalling rescue of Greek Jews shown amid centennial celebration

MERRILLVILLE — In the heart of the Ionian Sea, the island of Zakynthos is known today for white beaches, sea turtles and a party atmosphere. Eighty years ago, no one on this isle 12 miles west of the Greek mainland was partying under Nazi occupation.

Instead, the residents of this resort site saved 275 Jews. While some European countries managed to save many of their Jews, Zakynthos rescued all of its Jewish inhabitants.

The story of that rescue was made into a documentary, “Life Will Smile,” shown Saturday at the Hellenic Cultural Center. The showing was part of the centennial celebration by the local chapter of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association.

Steven Priovolos, producer and cinematographer of the 40-minute documentary released in 2017, presented the movie. The Los Angeles-based Priovolos today works in advertising, feature films, documentaries and television shows.

“Life Will Smile” is narrated by 84-year-old survivor Haim Konstantini. It tells the story of how, in response to German officials, Metropolitan Bishop Chrysostomos and Mayor Loukas Karreri produced a list with names of only two Jews on the island — their own names.

Although Orthodox Christians dominate Greek religions, the history of Greek Jews predates the Christian era by four centuries. Today there are 6,000 Jews among the 10.8 million inhabitants of Greece.

“There were 35,000 people on that island, and not one gave away any of the Jews,” Provolios said. “This film is about great leadership and an entire community coming together to do the right thing.”

As told by Konstantini, who died in 2018, Zakynthos was home for Christians and Jews living in harmony. When Hitler’s final solution meant the extermination of all Jews, German officials confronted the bishop and mayor for information. Those two then met with the local rabbi, and word spread among Jews to pack just the essentials and go into the mountains and villages for safety. Not one was ever captured.

No one knows what happened to the bishop and mayor, but they both survived the war. When Priovolos interviewed Lilly Karreri, the mayor’s widow, on her husband’s heroism, she replied, “We were not heroes. We were just doing our duty for our fellow man.”

The award-winning film was a six-year project, Priovolos, 45, said. A physics major born and raised in Greece, he saw “Schindler’s List” at age 14.

“I was looking for a meaningful, positive Greek World War II story,” the producer said. “When I heard about Zakynthos in 2013, I thought, this is an amazing story to tell.”

After the war, some of Zakynthos’ Jews migrated to Palestine, now Israel. In 1953, when an earthquake nearly leveled the island, the first international relief came from Israel, with this message: “The Jews of Zakynthos have never forgotten their mayor or their beloved bishop and what they did for us.”

At the time of its founding in 1922 in Atlanta, AHEPA was fighting for civil rights and against discrimination. The group’s mission is to promote the ancient Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism.

The local chapter of AHEPA is involved in several charities, including affordable senior housing and support of homeless shelters for women and children and soup kitchens.

The documentary affected audience members, including the Rev. Ted Poteres of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, whose parents lived through Nazi atrocities and helped Jews flee to Palestine.

“To see this fills my heart with wonder, with what my parents did,” Poteres said.

Effie Lalios, of Lindenhurst, Ill., has been to Zakynthos, her mother’s birthplace, and she knew the island’s WWII story.

“I was very moved. It was very touching,” Lalios said. “It shows the very best of humanity.”

Priovolos, who attended school with Karreri’s granddaughter, is working with Greek officials on educating young people about Zakynthos.

“This is Greek history we should be proud of,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.