Dog rescued from house fire after neighbor reported hearing explosion, chief says
Fire STOCK

Firefighters responded to a Merrillville residence for a fire that started in the house's basement. 

 File, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Firefighters converged at a Merrillville house after neighbors reported hearing what sounded like explosions and saw smoke coming from the residence. 

At 4:36 p.m. Thursday first responders were called to the 300 block of West 53rd Lane, said Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga. 

Neighbors reported hearing explosions but no explosion has been confirmed at this time as firefighters continue to investigate the scene, Yerga said. 

A Merrillville fire engine arrived and crews were met with heavy smoke coming from a two-story, single-family house. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within 15 minutes. 

No one was home but a dog was rescued from the house, Yerga said. Medics gave the dog oxygen treatments and revived her. No other injuries were reported. 

The basement and the first-floor living room had major damage, firefighters said. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters from Crown Point, Lake Ridge, Gary and Griffith assisted the Merrillville Fire Department during the response.  

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

