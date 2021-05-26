Domino’s among companies investing in Merrillville

Products created there will go to Domino’s locations in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio.

Construction could start in September, and it will take about one year to finish the facility.

The new jobs that will be created there include full-time warehouse, production and driver positions, and Domino’s will start filling positions in 2022. Information about those positions will be available at jobs.dominos.com when they are available.

Domino’s is receiving state and local incentives for the project.

The company has been offered up to $2 million in conditional tax credits from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. as well as up to $100,000 in conditional training grants based on job creation plans.

Tax abatement also is being sought for the development, and the Town Council on Tuesday granted initial approval for it. The abatement request is expected to be finalized in June.

Council President Rick Bella was among those excited about the supply chain center coming to town.