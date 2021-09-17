Domino’s rolls out $50.3 million in dough at Ameriplex park

The town issued the building permit this week for the structure, which will have room to expand on 15.2 acres.

Domino’s will become only the latest tenant in the AmeriPlex business park, which began 20 years ago as a technology research campus and has expanded to a mixed-use business park.

Karen Lauerman, president and CEO of Lake County In Economic Alliance, said AmeriPlex is now an incubator not just for research but also for “state-of-the-art food production and distribution.

“I see additional development and new companies looking for a location in a Class A business park like this one,” she said

AmeriPlex is home to an Ivy Tech Community College, Pinnacle Healthcare Hospital and Vibra Hospital, as well as an Amazon delivery station, Dawn Food Products, Pro-Fab Sheet Metal, Midwest Tire, Horizon Financial Management and the Pipefitters Union.

AmeriPlex is only the northernmost part of a booming corridor between Broadway and I-65, where former cornfields now grow restaurants, supermarkets, a hotel, hospitals and a mix of retail business in both Merrillville and Crown Point.

Merrillville Town Manager Pat Reardon concluded there is more to come.