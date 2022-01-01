Families skate into the new year at Deep River Waterpark

This year there are no such restrictions, and those wanting to skate can just show up.

"We're pretty much back to normal," Nawracaj said.

Cost is $5 admission and $6 to rent skates.

A snack area and restrooms are available.

"We also do private rentals for church groups and birthdays," Nawracaj said.

Intensive care unit nurse Abbie Mendoza, of Crown Point, brought her son, Oscar, 7, and a friend's daughter, Kinsley Zuccolo, 9, to the ice skating plaza.

They were joined by mom Kathleen LeMaster, of Crown Point, along with her children, Brady, 8, and Parker, 7.

"This is our first time. No school and no work, and we wanted to do something with the kids," LeMaster said.

Mendoza agreed: "I'm not a fan of the indoors. As an ICU nurse I'm trying to get away from COVID."

It was also the first time skating at the plaza for Allen and Leah Kapes, of Crown Point.