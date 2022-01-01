Families skate into the new year at Deep River Waterpark

MERRILLVILLE — When it comes to ice skating, Angie Gaydos can't get enough.
Friday, New Year's Eve, was her day off as an ice skating coach at Midwest Training and Ice Center, and Gaydos was gliding effortlessly and skillfully across the ice at Deep River Waterpark ice skating plaza.
"It's hard to find places to skate. I love it here," Gaydos said.
The Crown Point mom of five had the ice skating plaza to herself for a while until other families came by looking for outdoor recreation and a fun place to spend the last day of 2021.
"I've skated my whole life. ... I skate every day," said Gaydos.
The 14,500-square-foot ice plaza, 9001 E. Lincoln Highway, will remain open through Jan. 30 with hours 4-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m on Saturdays and Sundays, according to Deep River Waterpark general manager Chris Nawracaj.
The ice skating plaza portion of the Deep River Waterpark opened in the winter of 2005 and is one of the oldest of the outdoor skating rinks in the area, Nawracaj said.
The rink didn't close last year, due to COVID-19, but there were restrictions including pre-purchasing of tickets online and only 50 people allowed per session with masks worn.
This year there are no such restrictions, and those wanting to skate can just show up.
"We're pretty much back to normal," Nawracaj said.
Cost is $5 admission and $6 to rent skates.
A snack area and restrooms are available.
"We also do private rentals for church groups and birthdays," Nawracaj said.
Intensive care unit nurse Abbie Mendoza, of Crown Point, brought her son, Oscar, 7, and a friend's daughter, Kinsley Zuccolo, 9, to the ice skating plaza.
They were joined by mom Kathleen LeMaster, of Crown Point, along with her children, Brady, 8, and Parker, 7.
"This is our first time. No school and no work, and we wanted to do something with the kids," LeMaster said.
Mendoza agreed: "I'm not a fan of the indoors. As an ICU nurse I'm trying to get away from COVID."
It was also the first time skating at the plaza for Allen and Leah Kapes, of Crown Point.
Both admitted they usually go to the closer for them Crown Point ice skating rink, but the lines were too long, so they called then came to the county parks operated ice rink.
"It's fun. It's setting out and doing something different with the kids," Allen Kapes said.
Their children include Sarah, 5; Emily, 8; and Olivia, 11.
"They still like to hang out with us at this age," Leah Kapes joked.
Kelly Miller and son, Grayson, 10, of Valparaiso, said their return to ice skating was sort of a new year's resolution for Grayson.
Grayson had taken a break from skating but wanted to return to the ice, which he did on Friday.
"He's been on the ice since he was 3," Kelly Miller said.
In addition to ice skating, both mom and son said their resolution for the new year includes doing more outdoor physical activities in addition to ice skating.
"Our New Year's resolution is to be more active. ... Here's to a better 2022," Kelly Miller said.
For more information, and to purchase tickets, call 219-947-7850 or go to deepriverwaterpark.com.