Female veterans program gains momentum

MERRILLVILLE — A female veterans program proposed for Merrillville would be the first of its kind, and the project is gaining momentum.
Robert Farmer, of Webb House, is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense to build a $1.6 million facility on Grant Street to help eliminate hurdles for female veterans.
Attorney Greg Bouwer said it’s a prototype program, and funding will come from the VA and Department of Defense.
“This is a something unique,” Bouwer said. “It’s a special facility designed for female veterans to give them training in the trades, provide the daycare and also allow them the opportunity to live in the facility.”
Local unions will have representatives visit the facility to provide education in trades. In conjunction with the classroom work, there will be some field training for the veterans.
Bouwer said there already have been discussions with local electrical, roofers and carpenters unions about providing education.
“The unions are excited to work with these veterans, to give them training and also to get good workers to serve in the trades in Northwest Indiana,” Bouwer said.
There also will be a temporary residential component to the facility, and the VA will identify veterans eligible for the program.
“It’s not a permanent house, it’s designed for six to nine months,” Bouwer said. “They’re there for training.”
Bouwer said up to 10 veterans could live there at a time. Children of the veterans also would be permitted, but there can be a maximum of 16 total people living there at once. No adult men would be allowed to live there.
Licensed child care providers will be on site to care for children when the veterans are in class.
Farmer has submitted special exception and variance of use requests to the town because a trade school, residential facility and child care are all proposed for the property in a commercial zone.
Bouwer told the Board of Zoning Appeals he believes the project is well-suited for the commercial area, and they agree.
The panel gave favorable recommendations to the special exception and variance requests, which now move to the Town Council for final approval.
“One of the best things I’ve seen in Merrillville for a long, long time,” BZA member Eugene Guernsey said.
Farmer initially went before the Plan Commission seeking a zone change for the project, but it was determined the special exception and variance requests would be a better approach to the matter. Farmer said he will not need to return to the Plan Commission for the project.
The latest requests for the facility are expected to be reviewed by the Town Council on Nov. 10.
If final approval is granted that day, it could be quickly followed by a groundbreaking ceremony on Veterans Day, Farmer said.
He said the 6,100-square-foot facility has a log cabin look, and building materials are ready.
Once construction is underway, it could take about six to nine months to complete.
Farmer said he has approached many entities about participating in the project.
He said area Burger King locations are collaborating to build a playground area for children at the site. Another local company is donating gym equipment for a fitness area that will be in the facility.
“It’s a community project to get everybody involved,” Farmer said.
