Female veterans program gains momentum

“It’s not a permanent house, it’s designed for six to nine months,” Bouwer said. “They’re there for training.”

Bouwer said up to 10 veterans could live there at a time. Children of the veterans also would be permitted, but there can be a maximum of 16 total people living there at once. No adult men would be allowed to live there.

Licensed child care providers will be on site to care for children when the veterans are in class.

Farmer has submitted special exception and variance of use requests to the town because a trade school, residential facility and child care are all proposed for the property in a commercial zone.

Bouwer told the Board of Zoning Appeals he believes the project is well-suited for the commercial area, and they agree.

The panel gave favorable recommendations to the special exception and variance requests, which now move to the Town Council for final approval.

“One of the best things I’ve seen in Merrillville for a long, long time,” BZA member Eugene Guernsey said.