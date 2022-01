Fire departments extinguish Merrillville house fire; family temporarily displaced, chief says

MERRILLVILLE — Firefighters from multiple areas converged at the scene of a Merrillville house fire early Friday evening.

At 4:36 p.m. crews were called to the 1900 block of West 64th Place in Merrillville, said Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga.

When firefighters arrived, the single-family home showed visible flames and smoke. The residents were outside before first responders arrived and no one was injured, Yerga said.

The fire was on the first floor and the flames were extinguished in about 20 minutes.

The family has been temporarily displaced and the origin of the fire is under investigation, Yerga said.

Firefighters from Lake Ridge, Gary, Hobart, Crown Point and Griffith assisted Merrillville Fire Department in the bitter cold temperatures.

