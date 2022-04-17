Firm plans speculative industrial facilities in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Industrial development has been prevalent in Merrillville, and The Missner Group is adding to a project it has planned near 93rd Avenue and Broadway.
The company is asking the town to rezone a 4.5-acre parcel from a commercial designation to a commercial/industrial special district.
If that happens, Missner will have about 87 total acres of property with the same zoning designation for a project to build multiple speculative industrial facilities in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads area, said Eddie Adler, of Missner.
He said the 4.5-acre lot “completes our puzzle.”
The facilities that will be constructed there are expected to have more than 1 million square feet of space in total. Construction could start this year, and it’s expected to occur in phases.
Adler said Missner is collaborating with the Indiana Department of Transportation to enhance traffic around the development site. The company has committed to installing a traffic signal at 94th Place and Broadway.
The Plan Commission is expected to consider supporting the zone change during its Tuesday meeting. The request also requires Town Council approval.
Merrillville officials have approved similar zoning requests from Missner for its other property for the project.
Although the plans call for speculative buildings, there is a possible tenant for the site. Adler said PODS is interested in creating an indoor/outdoor storage facility in town.
It’s possible it could be located at that site or another 38-acre property Missner owns on Mississippi Street.
Adler asked the commission which location it would prefer.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, a commission member, said Mississippi Street might be the better location.
Councilman Jeff Minchuk, another commission member, said Merrillville is working to beautify Broadway.
Adler said that the site would be screened and that motorists couldn’t see the storage operation from Broadway.
No final decisions have been made about the location. When Missner chooses a site, the company is expected to return to the town with a site plan for review.
