Former Merrillville Councilwoman Chrissy Barron dies on vacation, council members say

MERRILLVILLE — Former Merrillville Councilwoman Chrissy Barron has died, according to members of the Merrillville Town Council.

Barron was reportedly returning from a vacation when she fell ill and died. Council members Leonard White and Marge Uzelac said they received word of her passing early Friday morning.

"I received the news the same time other officials got it," White said. "I’m still trying to process. It’s unbelievable."

Barron served as councilwoman for Merrillville's fifth ward for approximately eight years. She previously ran for Ross Township trustee and Merrillville clerk-treasurer.

Uzelac said that she knew Barron for quite a few years and that Barron cared deeply about political issues in Merrillville.

"She had a great interest in politics," Uzelac said. "Fundraisers and campaigns. She wanted to be involved."

White said Barron had a great sense of humor and a likable personality.

"She was a short woman, but she talked tall," White said. "She was not afraid."

Uzelac said she remembers Barron for her kindness and political involvement.

"She was just a nice person, and a lot of people enjoyed her company," Uzelac said. "Her passing was a complete surprise."