Fourth of July parade returning to Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Residents can expect more events in town this year, and that includes the return of Merrillville’s Fourth of July parade.

“This is the first time in a couple of years that we’ve had one, so I’m excited about it,” said Town Councilman Richard Hardaway, who is leading a committee planning the event.

Merrillville, like some other communities, canceled Fourth of July activities during the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hardaway said this year’s event will be a little different from past celebrations in town.

Merrillville is hoping to host a fireworks show that could take place July 3.

“We’re in the process of working on that,” Hardaway said.

The parade is expected to start at 11 a.m. on July 4, and it will travel in a different direction this year.

“The Fourth of July parade will start at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, and we will go south,” Hardaway said.

He said there are parade applications available at Town Hall, 7820 Broadway, for those interested in participating in the event.

As planning continues for that celebration, the town also is expected to host a Juneteenth program from noon to 5 p.m. June 18 at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway.

“We’ll have live music, bouncy houses for the kids and vendors that will be out there from the community that will be selling food products and jewelry and T-shirts and things like that,” Hardaway said.

While the town coordinates those events, officials also are resurrecting the Town Council’s municipal day.

The program involves schoolchildren sitting with council members and town officials during a council meeting. As with other events, Merrillville hasn’t conducted it in recent years.

“We’ve done them in the past, and we’ve had a great response,” Hardaway said.

He said Merrillville is collaborating with Merrillville Intermediate School to have fifth- and sixth-graders participate in this year’s municipal day, which is expected to take place during the May 10 council meeting.

He said the program provides a different method of learning about government operations.

“Give them an opportunity to see how government works from this side of the dais as opposed to sitting out in the audience,” Hardaway said.

