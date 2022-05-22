Grant helps property owners tackle improvements

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville residents and businesses who have faced an economic hardship because of the pandemic are encouraged to apply for a 50/50 matching grant the town is offering to complete exterior improvements to their properties.

The Residential and Business Improvement Grant program will fund half of the costs for qualified improvements. Town officials said homeowners can receive up to $5,000 and businesses can obtain up to $10,000 for projects. Merrillville is using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund the grants, Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said.

Eligible improvements include roofs, windows, doors, walls, walkways, landscaping, painting, signs, lighting, shutters and awnings.

Applicants must meet certain criteria to receive a grant. They must show a financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The property can’t have delinquent property taxes, and there can be no tax liens on it.

Any code violations must be addressed as part of the improvement project, town documents show. The grants are only available to Merrillville owner-occupied homes and business owners.

Those receiving grants can’t sell their property within a three-year period. The grant would have to be repaid if the property is sold within that time.

Hardaway said that helps to make sure residents and businesses “have some kind of skin in the game.” He said town officials want to avoid situations in which people pursue the funding to help them sell their home or business at a higher price.

If a grant is issued, applicants will have to obtain a building permit for the improvement project, and the work must be finished within 180 days of receiving the permit.

Town officials said the grant process shouldn’t take longer than 30 days. After applications are received, a grant administrator will review them to ensure they meet the necessary qualifications. The applications will then move to Merrillville’s American Rescue Plan Committee, which will make a final decision on the matter.

Visit merrillville.in.gov for information about the grant program and to apply.

