Group fights virus 1 stitch at a time

The two doctors are researching types of material that would work best for the masks for their “medically scientific” design.

“Coronavirus is a much smaller virus. It’s not going to be perfect, but at least it makes sense with what’s available.”

The outer layer would need to allow the wearer to breathe, of course, while whisking away moisture and larger particles.

“The inside would kind of function like your pillowcase would,” Bryant said.

The filter tucked in the pocket would provide additional protection for both the health care worker and the patient.

“You need to protect from what’s going into your lungs at the bare minimum,” Bryant said.

One of Bryant’s friends has done considerable research into studies in China on the best type of fabric for the reusable masks and other design tips.

Bryant and Jackson-Johnson hope enough masks will be made to share them with other hospitals, not just the ones in the Community Care Network.