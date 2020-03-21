Group fights virus 1 stitch at a time

Two Northwest Indiana physicians are drafting Region sewing machines in the fight against novel coronavirus.
Their new Facebook group, Masks for NWI Healthcare Workers, is their recruiting office. As of Friday afternoon, hundreds of people had joined the group.
“This is very new, very grassroots,” said Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson, a surgeon at St. Mary Medical Center.
“You can’t have too many people sewing,” she said.
This weekend, she and Dr. Stephanie Bryant, a family physician also associated with the hospital, are working on a prototype of a reusable mask — with a pocket to insert filtration material — for when there are so many COVID-19 patients the supply of commercially produced masks can’t keep up with demand.
Jackson-Johnson and Bryant want to make sure Region hospitals don’t run out of personal protective equipment for employees, which includes masks.
With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a strain on the supply chain worldwide, they’re working on a prototype for a mask that can be sewn by a beginning seamstress in 15 minutes. The mask itself would be able to be laundered and sanitized after the filtration material inserted into the pocket is discarded.
The filter could be made from vacuum cleaner bags, coffee filters and other material sitting on store shelves, Bryant said.
The two doctors are researching types of material that would work best for the masks for their “medically scientific” design.
“Coronavirus is a much smaller virus. It’s not going to be perfect, but at least it makes sense with what’s available.”
The outer layer would need to allow the wearer to breathe, of course, while whisking away moisture and larger particles.
“The inside would kind of function like your pillowcase would,” Bryant said.
The filter tucked in the pocket would provide additional protection for both the health care worker and the patient.
“You need to protect from what’s going into your lungs at the bare minimum,” Bryant said.
One of Bryant’s friends has done considerable research into studies in China on the best type of fabric for the reusable masks and other design tips.
Bryant and Jackson-Johnson hope enough masks will be made to share them with other hospitals, not just the ones in the Community Care Network.
They stressed that the hospitals have enough masks for now, but the expected exponential increase in COVID-19 patients will require creativity in addressing need.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said health care workers could use bananas if necessary, to provide at least minimal protection. Jackson-Johnson and Bryant want to have something better at the ready.
“We’re trying to get ahead of the game,” Bryant said.
Details involving the logistics of the program – what pattern to follow, what material to use, where to drop of completed masks, who would launder them and more – still need to be worked out.
To volunteer to sew, or to donate fabric or money for the effort, visit the Masks for NWI Healthcare Workers group on Facebook.