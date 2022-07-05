MERRILLVILLE — There’s lots of help wanted in Merrillville.

The town has several open positions, many of which are in the Public Works Department.

Steve King, Merrillville’s engineering administrator/public works director, said two people are being interviewed for the available Labor Class One positions, and the department is looking for another four or five people to serve in that role.

“These are full-time positions and decent pay,” Town Council President Rick Bella, D-5th said.

The starting pay is $21.64 an hour, King said.

Town Councilman Richard Hardaway, D-2nd, said public works employees typically work 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday except for the winter and special events.

King said the employees receive full benefits and a paid lunch hour.

King said Merrillville has lost public works employees to the private sector. Although Merrillville offers competitive wages, outside companies are providing signing bonuses and other incentives to lure workers.

Hardaway said the Merrillville Police Department is accepting applications, and the town also has an open code enforcement officer position.

“We’re looking to fill that as quick as we possibly can,” he said.

The hourly rate is about $15.50 an hour for the code enforcement position, Hardaway said.

“And basically that’s Monday through Friday,” he said. “Every once in a while, we ask code enforcement to work some Saturdays.”

Hardaway said Merrillville also is hiring an administrative assistant in the Planning and Building Department, and that job has an annual salary of $43,000.

Town Manager Pat Reardon said Merrillville also has started interviewing individuals for the town’s IT position after Merrillville’s former IT employee resigned. It’s possible Merrillville could outsource the IT position, officials said.

“We hope to have information back to the council soon, given the importance of the position,” Reardon said.

Hardaway said Merrillville also is searching for a part-time site supervisor and a part-time front desk employee to work at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

Those interested in available positions in Merrillville can contact the Town Manager’s office at 219-769-5711 for information.

