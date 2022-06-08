Hotel proposed for Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — A new four-story hotel is proposed for Merrillville’s east side.

The 101-room Tru hotel is planned for property at 8410 Indiana St.

“That’s a pretty big hotel,” Town Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, president of the Plan Commission, said as the project was presented to the commission on Tuesday.

Amit Shah, a representative for the project, said Tru is a Hilton product. He said there are about 200 Tru facilities in the country.

“I don’t think there is any in our area, but they’re up and coming,” he said.

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said she’s had an up-close look at a Tru facility.

“I stayed in a Tru hotel when I was in Dallas,” she said. “It’s a new concept-type hotel.”

Shah said the design and features at Tru hotels are geared toward millennials.

“It has a young look,” Shine said. “The seating is modern and the rooms are modern.”

Shah said the hotel will feature a mixture of queen and king beds, and each room will have a micro-fridge. He said there will be an indoor pool and fitness center as well as a complimentary breakfast bar for guests.

“Sounds nice,” Uzelac said.

Commission member Brian Dering inquired about the room rates for the hotel.

“This is a midscale property for Hilton, so we’re probably looking at a $120 to $130 range,” Shah said.

He said the hotel will employee about 25 full-time and part-time positions.

Shah said the goal is to break ground as soon as possible and have the structure under roof by the end of the year.

Before construction could start, subdivision approval is needed for the Indiana Street property.

Shine said the site currently has one lot, and a Home2 hotel already sits on that parcel.

“Two primary structures can’t be on one lot, so they have to subdivide the lot so one of hotel can be on this lot and one can be on the other,” Shine said.

The commission could grant preliminary two-lot subdivision approval during its June 21 regular meeting. Final approval could occur in July.

Shine said that provides time for project officials to finish engineering details for the development.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.