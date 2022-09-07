Hotel receives final approval from commission

MERRILLVILLE — It took two meetings, but final subdivision approval has been granted for a new four-story hotel on the town’s east side.
In a special meeting Tuesday, the Plan Commission granted the request for the Tru hotel planned for 9410 Indiana St.
The matter went before the panel in August, but the commission couldn’t act on it then because of a lack of a quorum at that meeting.
When plans first went before the commission in June, project representatives said the goal was to break ground as soon as possible and have the structure under roof by the end of the year.
Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said work is underway for the 101-room hotel.
“I gave them a building permit,” Shine said. “They are out there working.”
The subdivision approval process started because the Indiana Street property was a single lot, and there’s another hotel on that property. Two primary structures can’t occupy the same lot, so project officials sought the subdivision.
There are about 200 Tru hotels in the country, and the Merrillville location could be the first in the Region.
Shine said she visited a Tru hotel, which is a Hilton product, while traveling recently. Shine described it as “a new concept-type hotel” that has a young look and modern rooms.
The hotel being built in Merrillville will feature a mixture of queen and king beds, and each room will have a micro-fridge. Amit Shah, a representative for the hotel project, said there will be an indoor pool and fitness center as well as a complimentary breakfast bar for guests.
The Tru hotel could have about 25 full-time and part-time positions.
