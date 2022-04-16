 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hundreds delinquent on trash bills in Merrillville

Merrillville officials said close to $90,000 is owed to Waste Management because many residents have failed to pay their bills.

MERRILLVILLE — If you’re late on your trash bill in Merrillville, it might be a good time to make a payment.

Waste Management is the town’s trash hauler, and the company reported there are 644 homes in Merrillville with delinquent bills, Town Council President Rick Bella said. He said close to $90,000 is owed to Waste Management because many residents have failed to pay their bills.

“You may see trash sitting at your neighbor’s property with the garbage truck driving right by it because they’re going to stop service” if they don’t pay their bills, Bella said. “Think about that for a minute. Some 644 homes. That's a lot of trash sitting at the curbside that’s not going to get picked up. This is not a good look for the town of Merrillville or the residents that live here.”

He said Waste Management reported it had to write off nearly $83,000 last year because many property owners failed to pay their bills.

“It’s quite troubling,” Bella said. “We really have a trash problem in our town.”

He said there are several potential issues if refuse goes uncollected at some homes because of delinquent bills. It’s possible trash could blow out of cans if it’s not collected. Rates also could increase.

“It's a problem and we need to address it as soon as possible,” Bella said.

Councilman Richard Hardaway asked code enforcement personnel to be watchful for overflowing trash cans in town. Bella said code enforcement could approach residents who have lost service and inform them why trash collection has been halted at their homes.

Councilman Leonard White said he understands the importance of staying current with bills, but he also thinks Waste Management could improve collection. He said he’s noticed trash fall out of cans and into the street when it’s collected from the curbside.

One resident told the council she’s had positive experiences with the waste hauler, and she believes trash falls out of cans because residents are overfilling them.

Another resident encouraged the town to have a spring cleanup program to help clear debris from roadways.

He said trash along 57th Avenue recently was cleared, but it’s now covered with debris again.

Councilman Jeff Minchuk recalled the town having large trash receptacles available in neighborhoods many years ago for a cleanup program. He suggested Merrillville could explore options to offer a similar program again.

