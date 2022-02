Indy woman sent to prison for fraudulent tax preparation business

HAMMOND — An Indianapolis woman who joined a scheme to defraud the government with phony income tax returns is going to prison.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio on Wednesday afternoon sentenced 35-year-old LaTonya R. Foxx to 10-18 months.

Foxx pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to a felony count of wire fraud under an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office in which she gave up her right to a jury trial in return for a more lenient prison term.

Foxx admitted she and her co-defendants, Tanisha L. Bledsoe, of Chicago Heights, and Yvonna A. Lee, of Merrillville, cheated the U.S. Treasury by preparing tax returns that generated unwarranted tax refunds.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Chang stated in an earlier memo to the court the scheme lured clients in Illinois and Indiana with the promise of large refunds.

Lee was the recruiter who found clients and obtained their personal identifying information needed to file tax returns.

Lee gave the information to Foxx and Bledsoe who then filed the tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service.

Foxx prepared hundreds of tax returns between 2013 and 2015 on her personal computer, generating inflated tax refunds by misapplying education credits to lower the taxes her clients should have paid.

The defendants hid their involvement by failing to identify themselves on the tax returns as the preparers.

Foxx was receiving as much as $700 for each illegal return from her clients.

The government alleged the trio’s activities not only cheated the U.S. Treasury out of tax revenues, but also legitimate tax preparation firms out of customers they deserved.

Defense attorney Gregory T. Mitchell said Foxx was the least culpable of the three defendants.

He said she didn’t completely understand the seriousness of what she was doing initially, and the other two defendants misled Foxx about their own fraudulent activities.

A federal grand jury indicted Bledsoe, Lee and Foxx in 2018. Lee and Bledsoe pleaded guilty in 2020. They are still awaiting sentencing.

Foxx has agreed to pay the government $1.2 million in restitution, but the judge said he will issue a ruling with 90 days on what her share of the restitution should be.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.