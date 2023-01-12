Kosta Nuses becomes interim police chief in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — There is a change in leadership at the Merrillville Police Department.
Kosta Nuses was sworn in Tuesday as Merrillville’s interim police chief. As one of his first actions in the role, Nuses selected officer Josh Gonzales as the department’s assistant police chief.
Nuses said Gonzales is a 14-year officer with Merrillville. Nuses believes that Gonzales will be an asset to the department’s administration team and that they can accomplish much together.
“He has been through almost every position in the department from patrol, to investigations, to task forces,” Nuses said of Gonzales. “He’s a smart guy. He’s going to do a great job.”
Nuses has been with the Merrillville Police Department for nearly 20 years, and he moves into the new position after serving as the town’s assistant chief since 2020.
While assistant chief, Nuses helped launch programs such as the town’s K-9 unit. He said he wants to implement more initiatives to enhance safety in the community in his new role.
Nuses becomes interim chief after former Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino retired at the start of the year. As interim chief, Nuses will have the same duties, responsibilities and privileges as a regular chief.
Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk, D-3rd, said the interim chief role will last for six months. That’s because Cuttino will remain on the town payroll for months because of accrued time off.
“Once that six-month period is over, then we will go ahead and start that normal (hiring) process as we usually do,” Minchuk said.
As Nuses and Gonzales moved into their new roles, they welcomed a new officer to the department as Jillian D. Evans also was sworn in Tuesday.
Nuses said Evans is a 2018 graduate of Thornton Fractional South High School, and she has an associate degree in criminal justice.
“She’s had aspirations to be a police officer her entire life,” Nuses said.
He offered Evans some encouragement as she joins the Police Department.
“Moving forward, you can go anywhere from patrol, to investigations, to even the chief’s position if you like,” Nuses said. “The world is yours, and I think you’re going to do a great job.”
