Lack of quorum delays hotel vote

MERRILLVILLE — It will be another few weeks before the Plan Commission could act on a request associated with a new 101-room hotel planned for Indiana Street.
Town officials have been pleased with plans for the project, but the Plan Commission on Tuesday was unable to vote on final subdivision approval for the Tru hotel because there wasn’t a quorum at the meeting.
The Plan Commission will host a special session at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 to consider the subdivision request. The session will be immediately followed by the commission’s regular workshop meeting.
The hotel is planned for property at 8410 Indiana St., and the site is in a commercial zoning district. A hotel is a permitted use for that zoning classification, but the subdivision approval is necessary before construction begins.
Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said the Indiana Street property is currently a single lot, and a Home2 hotel already sits on that property.
Two primary structures can’t occupy the same lot, which prompted the need for the two-lot subdivision.
Amit Shah, a representative for the project, has said he would like to break ground for the development as soon as possible and possibly have the structure under roof by the end of the year.
The hotel will feature a mixture of queen and king beds, and each room will have a micro-fridge. Shah said there will be an indoor pool and fitness center as well as a complimentary breakfast bar for guests.
Shah said Tru is a Hilton product. There are about 200 Tru facilities in the country, and the Merrillville location could be the first in the Region, Shah said.
