Lake County Bar Association president to take polar plunge for food bank fundraiser

MERRILLVILLE — A Region attorney plans to take a polar plunge in a local fundraising campaign called "March Against Hunger."

Donations will benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, said Trisha Curry of the Lake County Bar Association. The organization's goal is to reach $20,000 by the end of March to combat food insecurity in local communities. If raised, the donation will provide 60,000 meals to families in Northwest Indiana.

When enough funds are raised, Lake County Bar Association President Alfredo Estrada will jump into frigid Lake Michigan.

Donations are being accepted until March 31. Individuals can donate online by visiting secure.qgiv.com/event/marcaghunge/. Alternatively, checks payable to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana can be mailed to or dropped off at the Lake County Bar Association at 1078 West 84th Drive, Merrillville, IN, 46410.

