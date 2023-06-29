MERRILLVILLE — Urbanization and town projects have resulted in a surge of wildlife reports made by Merrillville residents.

Residents have expressed concerns about these animals posing health and safety threats to people or pets, town officials said. People have reported seeing gray foxes, opossums, raccoons and other animals near their homes.

The increase in wildlife have been prevalent near the Liberty Estates development around U.S. Highway 30 and Whitcomb Street after several acres of property were cleared.

Officials said there has been an uptick in reports around the Sedona neighborhood located off U.S. Highway 30 and Grant Street. Reports have also been made around the Waterford subdivision located off U.S. Highway 30 and Taft Street.

The town of Merrillville said its sympathetic about these concerns, but doesn't have jurisdiction over the wildlife. The state of Indiana has laws covering how landowners can address wildlife concerns, but the state and state-operated entities such as the Indiana Department of Natural Resources don't collect wildlife animals as a service to residents, officials said.

The DNR offers guidance on how residents can address wildlife concerns on its "Living with Wildlife" website. This website lists the type of wild animals landowners can legally capture on their properties.

The DNR encourages residents who need assistance with the removal of wildlife from their property to contact a wildlife control operator through the DNR's "Wildlife Control Operators" website.

For more information on how to handle wildlife issues, contact the DNR's Division of Fish and Wildlife at 317-232-4200 or dfw@dnr.IN.gov.