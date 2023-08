MERRILLVILLE — Two K-9s were welcomed to Merrillville's police department last Tuesday.

"Welcome aboard, I know you guys will do a great job," Merrillville Police Chief Kosta Nuses said at the swearing-in ceremony held at a town council meeting.

K-9 Blue, a Dutch Sheperd, and K-9 Yaga, a Belgian Malinois, were trained at Baden K-9 and will serve as dual-purpose K-9s. Both dogs are trained to trace missing people, detect illegal narcotics, and track and apprehend fleeing criminals, according the Merrillville Police Department.

Merrillville Officer Nick Wright is the handler for K-9 Blue. Blue comes from a donation from The Hall Family Foundation. Randy Hall, Luxor Homes president, said his family's foundation was happy to make a donation to the department.

"With our growing business within the town borders, we are excited to continue to contribute to the community," he said.

K-9 Yaga will be handled by officer Ian Fultz. Both K-9s will be with their handlers 24/7, requiring constant support and care, Town Council Rick Bella said.

Yaga was purchased through donations from Baden K-9 and Fox News contributor and host, Lawrence Jones. Each K-9 costs around $12,500, excluding certification, training and equipment costs, Nuses said.

Baden K-9, based out of Ontario, Canada, is a multi-service company who has bred and trained K-9s for more than 50 years, MPD says. This organization regularly donates to law enforcement.

"I think it's needed more, especially with everything that's going on with law enforcement," Baden K-9 Representative Joshua Perry said. "We look forward to continuing to support not just Merrillville, but other agencies."

The department's four K-9s are described by Nuses as a "priceless tool."

