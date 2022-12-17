'Looking forward': Merrillville breaks ground on career and technical education building

MERRILLVILLE — The “University of Merrillville” just got a little bigger.

School officials broke ground Friday on a $20 million, 57,000-square-foot facility to help prepare high school students living in Ross Township for college and career opportunities.

The new Career & Technical Education (CTE) building, scheduled for completion in July 2024, will be located beside Merrillville High School. The facility will include a large construction trades lab; welding lab; fire and rescue lab and training area; automotive lab; a future lab for expanding educational offerings; and classroom spaces.

“We are very pleased and excited to begin creating a new Career & Technical Education building to meet the current and future needs of our wonderful students,” said Superintendent Nick Brown. “This new building will allow us to expand CTE course offerings and increase the number of students to be able to enroll in these important courses.”

General contractor on the project is Indianapolis-based Performance Services. Mark Titus, general manager for Performance, praised Merrillville officials for their foresight.

“This project is unique in that it’s not just for today. The board is looking forward,” Titus said. “A lot of school corporations would not put money into this. There’s a huge demand for skilled labor.”

According to The Manufacturing Institute, between 2015 and 2025, there will be an estimated 3.5 million manufacturing jobs that will need to be filled, and roughly 2 million of those slots won’t be filled.

The new facility, said MHS Principal Mike Krutz, “brightens opportunities for our kids. It’s time to give our kids what they deserve with an up-to-date facility that will make them ready for the workforce.”

Terrell Taylor, an MHS building trades instructor, is looking forward to the 6,000 square feet of space. He said the CTE building “gives us an opportunity to give our students real-life experiences. We have limited access in our current building.”

After working in construction for 30 years, Taylor has been an MHS instructor for four years and currently has 74 building trades students at Merrillville.

Senior Ciana Carter, 18, said the new building “gives people a wonderful opportunity. There’ll be more ways to do different things.”

Fellow senior Jamaal Joseph, 17, plans to study welding after high school. This addition, he said, will provide “better equipment, better tools and better resources.”

James Sopher, a fire-rescue instructor, feels “very positive” about the project, citing space allocated for indoor and outdoor fire training. He teaches four classes with 50 students.

Welding instructor Joseph Sokol said the project will accommodate 48 students. “This is a nice facility designed around our welding program,” he said.

CTE Director Bob Phelps said the project “finally allows us to have space to instruct students so they meet industry requirements.”

School board President Mark Lucas, who is stepping down after 30 years as a trustee, described the project as “the culmination of something we’ve been looking to do for quite a few years.”

The project, Lucas continued, enables Merrillville schools to help students so they are not “shoe-horned” into traditional classes. Non-traditional education offerings will soon become the tradition, Lucas noted.

Earlier in the evening, the school board awarded $21 million in contracts for the CTE project.

The school system secured $140 million in funding that is tax rate-neutral for upcoming large projects, including the CTE building. Additional projects covered by this funding include a new high school cafeteria, replacing the old cafeteria that will become learning spaces; a multipurpose room at Miller Elementary School; and mechanical, plumbing and electrical upgrades to all buildings.

Also included in the funding are sidewalk, concrete and parking lot repairs at all buildings; upgrades to playground equipment at all elementary buildings; interior renovations; media center upgrades at all buildings; and renovations and upgrades to Reinhart Auditorium at Merrillville High School.

