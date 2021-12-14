Magistrate denies bail for 2 charged in boy's 'torturous' death

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court magistrate denied a petition to let bail Monday for two women accused of murdering a 10-year-old boy, who suffered injuries from head to toe in the days and weeks before his death last year.
April L. Wright, 27, and her wife, Rachel R. Wright, 27, both of Merrillville, told police April Wright's younger brother Leviticus Kuchta was injured in two dirt bike accidents in the days before his death, court records show.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz wrote in court filings that the women's story was "pure fiction" and that Leviticus "was repeatedly isolated and tortured" by his sister and her wife — the two people "entrusted with his care."
April and Rachel Wright each have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent causing death and battery.
Merrillville police found Leviticus dead in his bed Oct. 12, 2020, in the home he shared with April and Rachel Wright in the 7100 block of Fillmore Court after Rachel Wright called 911, according to court records.
Dr. Zhou Wang, a forensic pathologist for the Lake County Coroner's Office, determined Leviticus died instantly from a dislocation of his cervical vertebrae caused by blunt force trauma.
The boy also had a loose mandible joint, an indication of dislocation, and had suffered various injuries to his scalp, forehead, cheeks, nose, lips, ears, neck, shoulder, upper back, lower back, both arms, both hands, genitals, right hip, both lower legs, both feet and toes, according to court records.
Mark Gruenhagen and John Cantrell, attorneys for April and Rachel Wright, wrote in court filings that Wang's initial autopsy report did not reference any dislocations but listed the cause of death as "dislocation of cervical vertebrates due to multiple blunt force trauma."
Wang testified he prepared a second autopsy report after meeting with prosecutors.
The defense attorneys also wrote that Wang could not provide information about what caused Leviticus' fatal injury or whether it could have been caused by a fall or an attack by an animal.
Leviticus' many injuries "indicate some level of neglect," but the state did not present evidence to show April and Rachel Wright inflicted the injury that caused Leviticus' death, the defense attorneys said.
Jatkiewicz wrote April and Rachel Wright were both unemployed at the time of Leviticus' death, and he was attending school virtually.
The boy did not have any injuries that would be consistent with a dirt bike crash, such as a brain bleed or broken bones, she said. Police found the dirt bike the Wrights claimed the boy had been riding covered in dust and spider webs.
Jatkiewicz wrote that the state's theory was that April and Rachel Wright killed Leviticus and waited hours before calling police. They "dragged his 77 pounds of dead weight onto his bed, sloppily dressed him in his pajama pants, wiped away his fresh injuries and placed concealer on other facial injuries," she wrote.
The women placed cookies and corn dogs by his bed, but they then claimed they had been asleep for about 15 hours before discovering Leviticus' lifeless body, Jatkiewicz said.
"If that plate had been there for 15 hours, one of the countless animals roaming the house would have eaten the food and licked the plate clean," the deputy prosecutor wrote.
Some of Leviticus' injuries were a day or two old, while others were multiple weeks old, Wang testified.
Some of the injuries were caused by blunt force trauma. Others were puncture wounds, which were caused by something sharp cutting into Leviticus' skin, the doctor said.
The boy had necrotic infections on his fingers, face and toes, Wang testified.
Multiple ulcers were present on the fourth and fifth toes of Leviticus' right foot, and a tendon was visible. Wang estimated those injuries occurred two to three weeks before the boy's death.
The pain from those injuries, along with the severity of injuries to his genitals, would have made it difficult for Leviticus to use his left hand or walk, Wang said. An injury to the boy's scrotum was so severe it could have been fatal, according to court records.
"The tragic truth of this case is that the murder of Leviticus Kuchta was expected given the living conditions with April and Rachel Wright," Jatikiewicz wrote. "He was the punching bag for his sister and her wife. They had complete access to Leviticus, who had not access to help. The only way he would leave that house was in a body bag. And that is what ultimately happened."