Magistrate denies bail for 2 charged in boy's 'torturous' death

The boy also had a loose mandible joint, an indication of dislocation, and had suffered various injuries to his scalp, forehead, cheeks, nose, lips, ears, neck, shoulder, upper back, lower back, both arms, both hands, genitals, right hip, both lower legs, both feet and toes, according to court records.

Mark Gruenhagen and John Cantrell, attorneys for April and Rachel Wright, wrote in court filings that Wang's initial autopsy report did not reference any dislocations but listed the cause of death as "dislocation of cervical vertebrates due to multiple blunt force trauma."

Wang testified he prepared a second autopsy report after meeting with prosecutors.

The defense attorneys also wrote that Wang could not provide information about what caused Leviticus' fatal injury or whether it could have been caused by a fall or an attack by an animal.

Leviticus' many injuries "indicate some level of neglect," but the state did not present evidence to show April and Rachel Wright inflicted the injury that caused Leviticus' death, the defense attorneys said.

Jatkiewicz wrote April and Rachel Wright were both unemployed at the time of Leviticus' death, and he was attending school virtually.