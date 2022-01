Man struck by gunfire while taking out garbage, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A man told police he was taking out his garbage when someone fired shots at him, police said.

At 8:19 p.m. Friday first responders were called to the 5600 block of Hayes Street, said Merrillville Police Department Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot twice. The victim said he was taking his garbage out when the shots were fired, Nuses said.

The man, who was responsive, was taken to a local hospital and his current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Merrillville Detective Paunicka at mpaunicka@merrillville.in.gov.

