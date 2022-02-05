'Massive' commercial, industrial complex planned for Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Months after widening Mississippi Street, a commercial and industrial complex described as "massive" is being planned for the corridor.

Crow Holdings is acquiring about 196 acres of land along Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues to construct multiple facilities that are projected to have a total of about 2.3 million square feet of space.

“I’m ecstatic,” said Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, a Plan Commission member. “This is an incredible opportunity for the town of Merrillville.”

Sean Andrews, of Crow Holdings, said that the company has a contract in place to purchase the land and that it could close on the deal in the next 60 days.

Andrews said the tentative plan is to construct five buildings on the property, which will be done in phases.

“We’ll probably build about half of the gross square footage in the first phase and the balance in the second,” Andrews said.

Timing of the project is dependent on supply lines for building materials, and Crow Holdings plans to move as quickly as possible.

Andrews said Crow Holdings doesn’t yet have tenants in place for the new buildings, but he believes Merrillville remains an attractive location for businesses.

Crow Holdings has experience bringing companies to the town. It constructed the new facility that houses Midwest Truck & Auto Parts, Quality Pasta Company and Precision Turbo/Turbonetics in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park along Broadway and south of 93rd Avenue.

Crow Holdings also is in the midst of creating another facility in AmeriPlex that will be about 270,000 square feet. Officials can’t yet disclose the tenant that could occupy that space.

“It’s a Fortune 500 company, I’ll tell you that much,” Andrews said. “With a name brand that you will recognize.”

Pettit said Crow Holdings has another parcel in AmeriPlex, and a 150,000-square-foot building could be constructed there.

“I am over the moon with what they’re doing out there,” he said of Crow Holdings.

Pettit said AmeriPlex is “pretty much sold out,” which adds to the importance of the Crow Holdings project planned for Mississippi Street.

“This is exactly what we need,” he said.

Crow Holdings is asking the town to change the zoning classification of the 196-acre property to an industrial special zoning district. That’s the same designation used in AmeriPlex, Pettit said.

The Plan Commission is expected to vote on the zoning request Feb. 15. It also will require Town Council approval.

Development could begin after closing on the property and receiving town approval. Andrews said the first six or seven months could involve utility work.

“Where we can then start going vertical on the buildings by year end,” he said.

The entire project could take about three to four years to finish.

“We’re excited about it,” Andrews said of the development.

