'Massive' industrial complex wins zone switch

MERRILLVILLE — Initial approval has been granted for a proposed 196-acre development, described as "massive," on Mississippi Street, and construction could begin as the weather gets warmer in coming months.

The Plan Commission recently supported Crow Holdings’ request to change the zoning classification of the land to an industrial special zoning district.

Crow Holdings plans to build multiple speculative facilities for a commercial/industrial complex on Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues. The buildings could have a total of about 2.3 million square feet of space when the development is finished.

“Crow is prepared to commence this spring, April hopefully,” Sean Andrews, of Crow Holdings, said of the construction schedule.

Before that happens, the project will need additional approval from the Plan Commission and other town panels.

Town officials have been supportive of the project since it was first discussed. Councilman Shawn Pettit, a Plan Commission member, said he’s “ecstatic” about it and the opportunities it can bring to Merrillville.

As planning continues, Andrews said, he’s working with town staff on a variety of aspects of the project, including a development agreement.

“Looking forward to the next step,” he said.

During a public hearing about the zone change request, two residents expressed concerns about drainage in that area of town.

Andrews said engineering work is ongoing, and he is collaborating with Matt Lake, executive director of Merrillville Stormwater Management, to ensure stormwater is adequately addressed in plans.

Steve King, Merrillville’s engineering administrator and public works director, said he’s also working with Crow Holdings on traffic plans. That includes the possibility of a signalized intersection to help with safety and traffic flow.

This isn’t the first project Crow Holdings has pursued in Merrillville. The company constructed the new facility that houses Midwest Truck & Auto Parts, Quality Pasta and Precision Turbo/Turbonetics in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park along Broadway and south of 93rd Avenue.

Crow Holdings also is in the midst of creating another facility in AmeriPlex that will be about 270,000 square feet. Officials can’t yet disclose the tenant that could occupy that space.

Pettit said that Crow Holdings has another parcel in AmeriPlex and that a 150,000-square-foot building could be constructed there.

