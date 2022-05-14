Medical training school gets OK from Merrillville council

MERRILLVILLE — A new medical training school could bring more health care personnel to the area.

Shauntavia Meeks plans to open the SMG School of Healthcare at 8585 Broadway in Merrillville.

The Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a special exception authorizing the school to operate at the Broadway location.

“The school seeks to educate individuals 18 and older to become a certified nurse assistant (CNA) and eventually a nurse,” Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said.

Besides CNA courses, the school also will feature qualified medication aide (QMA) and licensed practical nurse (LPN) programs.

Meeks said the school will help combat a staffing shortage in the medical field.

“What we want to do at our school is to bring staff to the community because it is post-pandemic era,” she said. “We have been short-staffed in the medical field, short-staffed in the nursing homes, short-staffed in the hospitals.”

Meeks said she has more than 12 years in the medical field. She started off as a CNA and worked her way up to a LPN, registered nurse, director of nursing and eventually served in a corporate position.

She said she’s seen the effects of limited medical staffing.

“When we are short-staffed like that, no one wins,” Meeks said.

Meeks said she has a passion to give back to the community, and she believes the school will create jobs and other benefits in the area.

“I would love to work with the community and give back to the community, as this community has given on to me,” she said.

Shine said that the Indiana Board of Education reviewed the business plan for the SMG School of Healthcare and that the school has been approved pending an inspection.

She said Meeks also is working with Ivy Tech Community College to establish a testing site for students.

Prior to the Town Council reviewing the school, the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals gave the special exception request a favorable recommendation.

“It’s needed around here,” BZA member Pete Guip said before that panel supported the school.

