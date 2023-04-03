MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville High School has been selected by Airgas, an Air Liquide company, to participate in the company’s 2023 High School Welding Education Initiative, Airgas announced in a news release Thursday.

The program is aimed at helping students across the U.S. prepare for careers in welding and to "bridge an educational gap supporting the sustainability of the welding industry," the company said.

By 2026, the American Welding Society projects that 336,000 new welding professionals will be needed. That's an average of 84,000 welding jobs annually between 2022 and 2025. Additionally, the AWS says welders can make upward of $100,000 annually.

Merrillville High is among 55 schools — 14 schools are returning from last year — chosen for this program in the 2023 academic year. Through the program, the schools can receive professional development training for welding instructors, welding equipment and safety personal protective equipment, according to the news release from Airgas.

Airgas said it chose the 55 schools based on four key factors: high unmet need at the school, a productive welding program, passionate teachers and "enthusiastic local Airgas champions."

“As we welcome a record number of schools into the High School Welding Education Initiative Class of 2023, we hope our continued and increasing contributions to welding education inspire students to fill their potential in a welding career, and support welding educators and schools throughout the United States who are preparing graduates to enter welding, engineering and technical careers," Jay Worley, chief operating officer of Airgas, said.

"This program’s growth is possible because of our many passionate associates who are stepping up to share their expertise in the communities where they live and work, as well as our customers, colleagues and collaborators who continue to advocate for the importance of welding education.”

