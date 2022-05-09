Merrillville backs additions at Aquinas

MERRILLVILLE — Additions and temporary modular classrooms at Aquinas Catholic Community School have the support of the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

The board gave the proposed project a favorable recommendation as it heads to the Town Council for a final decision.

Architect Kevin Stuckwisch said Aquinas is experiencing growth, and the two additions would tie the existing buildings together and enhance safety at the school at 801 W. 73rd Ave.

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said one addition would be about 3,040 square feet and the other would be about 2,450 square feet.

“The two additions would allow for classrooms and offices,” Shine said.

She said the project is “clearly a public necessity in that it will provide educational opportunities in the town’s growing population.”

The initiative also calls for additional stormwater detention to accommodate for the new hard surface that will be created.

The BZA also supported that the school uses up to four modular classrooms for a maximum of two years while the construction takes place.

Stuckwisch said the school might only need to use two modular classrooms. It’s also possible that the units could only be necessary for about six to nine months.

The Town Council could consider granting special exception approval for the additions and modular classrooms as early as its regular meeting on Tuesday.

