Merrillville bond sale paves way for ambitious road work

MERRILLVILLE — About 100 streets in town are expected to be paved this year and the Public Works Department will upgrade some equipment with funding from a bond issue.

The Town Council recently adopted an ordinance associated with the bond of about $6 million.

Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said the town will start seeking bids for the upcoming roadwork. The plan is to have a contract awarded at the council’s March 23 meeting.

Having a contract in place by then should allow paving to start as soon as asphalt suppliers are ready to provide materials to the contractor, Council President Rick Bella said.

The town has designated $5 million for the roadwork that will take place in five of Merrillville’s wards. Merrillville will use about $900,000 for major equipment for Public Works Department. That includes three dump trucks and a backhoe.

The road projects planned for this year will take place in the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th wards. Town officials said streets in the 2nd and 6th wards will be paved in 2022 using funds from a separate bond issue.

The work planned for this year includes paving of 61st Place, 65th Avenue, Roosevelt Place, Hendricks Street and Ellsworth Place in the 1st Ward.