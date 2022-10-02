Merrillville budget gets initial OK

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council has given initial approval to the 2023 proposed budget, but changes are likely before the spending plan could be adopted in coming weeks.

The budget estimate calls for a general fund of about $11.7 million.

Like Merrillville and other communities have done in the past, the town’s budget estimate is intentionally set high, and it will be narrowed down to what the municipality can sustain, said Trista Hudson, Merrillville’s financial adviser.

“There will be some work over the next few weeks for the Budget Committee and the council, ultimately, to settle in on and make those cuts where appropriate,” Hudson said.

The general fund is expected to receive more than $8.2 million through taxes alone, but the general fund also receives money through building permits and various licenses required in town, Hudson said.

“In total, we’re predicting revenue upward of $10 million, and I think that that number is something that you can be comfortable with in making your plan going forward on the general fund, specifically,” she said while the council was reviewing the proposed spending plan on Tuesday.

With the significant amount of development underway and planned in town, Merrillville is expecting another busy year for building permits in 2023, which can help boost the general fund.

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said the town issued 174 building permits in August and collected about $227,000 in fees. A significant amount of that came from a building permit for work associated with the Silos at Sanders Farm business park being developed on Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues.

As the council reviewed the 2023 budget estimate, the panel conducted a public hearing that received no comments from residents.

When voting on the first reading of an ordinance for the spending plan, five council members were in favor of it, and Councilmen Leonard White, D-7th, and Don Spann, D-1st, abstained.

Prior to voting, White questioned if the tax rate would increase for property owners in 2023.

Hudson said that she doesn’t anticipate the council increasing the tax rate but that residents could pay more in property taxes if their assessed values increased.

“When you take that amount and multiply it by the same rate, then the dollars and the pennies that they pay will be higher, but it’s not because you’ve raised the tax rate, it’s not because you raised taxes, it’s because (their assessed values) have gone up,” Hudson said.

The 2023 budget will go before the council Oct. 11 for a final vote.