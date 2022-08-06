Merrillville businessman's murder case to air on TV

Editor's Note: Times Correspondent Deborah Laverty reported on the story in 2003 and was interviewed for the broadcast.

The 2003 murder of Merrillville businessman John Parker Jr., planned by his wife, Judy Parker, and aided by his two stepchildren, will be the focus of a television show airing at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The episode will air as part of the "Mastermind of Murder" series on Oxygen.

The episode will include interviews with local police and family members of Parker, as well as Times Correspondent Deborah Laverty, who reported on the story at that time.

Parker's wife, aided by his two stepchildren, plotted and killed him as he left his vacuum cleaning business.

Judy Parker was 40 years old when she was sentenced in 2009 to 33 years for her role in the slaying of her husband.

She plotted and was assisted in the murder by her two children, Daniel Lee Hicks and Christina Hicks, according to court documents.

Daniel Hicks was 15 at the time of the murder, and Christina Hicks was 17.

Both were convicted and received jail sentences.

Christina Hicks-Grabski, who had married during the crime investigation, died in 2013 at the age of 27.

Daniel Hicks completed service in Community Transition Court on Jan. 24, 2017.

Judy Parker, who lived with John Parker and their four children in Crown Point, unsuccessfully attempted several times to kill her husband.

She first laced his food with an illicit drug. He reportedly thought it was food poisoning.

She also hired hit men, but either they got cold feet or simply took the money and ran, according to court testimony.

She finally recruited two of her own children to kill their stepfather.

She succeeded on April 17, 2003, when her son, Daniel Lee Hicks, shot the 33-year-old Merrillville businessman in the back of the head in an ambush outside J&J Parker Industries, 8892 Louisiana St., in Merrillville, a corporate sales and service operator for Kirby Vacuum Corp., where he trained salespeople.