Merrillville BZA supports modular classrooms at school

MERRILLVILLE — The Indiana Horizon Academy is closer to having two modular classrooms for the next two years.
The town’s Board of Zoning Appeals gave a favorable recommendation to a special exception request that would authorize the modular classrooms on a temporary basis. The matter heads to the Town Council for a final decision. The council could consider the request on Aug. 10.
IHA has been growing, and the modular classrooms are needed until a permanent solution is developed to meet enrollment needs, school officials said.
The BZA in June approved a variance associated with the modular units but deferred action on the special exception to allow for more time to review the matter.
IHA, a preschool and elementary Islamic school, is connected to the Northwest Indiana Islamic Center at 9803 Colorado St. There also is another school, the Avicenna Academy, which is located at the Islamic Center.
Attorney Greg Bouwer, who represents Avicenna Academy, said Avicenna isn’t opposed to the IHA growing, but Avicenna has concerns about the modular units causing safety issues and overburdening the site.
He said the Colorado Street property is “fully maximized,” and adding the modular classrooms could create issues for the septic system there.
Attorney Adam Sworden said the septic systems for the modular classrooms are self-contained in those units and won’t affect the existing septic for the entire property.
Bouwer also expressed concerns about parking issues at the Islamic Center during well-attended services and events.
School officials indicated the modular units are safe, and they take precautions to keep people out of harm’s way. There are volunteers who assist with parking, and a Merrillville police officer also is on site. They said the police officer has indicated he hasn’t encountered major traffic problems while there.
“There’s not going to be problems when a police officer is sitting out front with his lights on,” Bouwer said.
IHA officials said they understand the modular classrooms are only a temporary method to address growing enrollment, and they are considering options to expand. Using the modular units for the next two years provides them with time to put those plans in place, they said.