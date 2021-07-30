Merrillville BZA supports modular classrooms at school

MERRILLVILLE — The Indiana Horizon Academy is closer to having two modular classrooms for the next two years.

The town’s Board of Zoning Appeals gave a favorable recommendation to a special exception request that would authorize the modular classrooms on a temporary basis. The matter heads to the Town Council for a final decision. The council could consider the request on Aug. 10.

IHA has been growing, and the modular classrooms are needed until a permanent solution is developed to meet enrollment needs, school officials said.

The BZA in June approved a variance associated with the modular units but deferred action on the special exception to allow for more time to review the matter.

IHA, a preschool and elementary Islamic school, is connected to the Northwest Indiana Islamic Center at 9803 Colorado St. There also is another school, the Avicenna Academy, which is located at the Islamic Center.

Attorney Greg Bouwer, who represents Avicenna Academy, said Avicenna isn’t opposed to the IHA growing, but Avicenna has concerns about the modular units causing safety issues and overburdening the site.