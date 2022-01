Merrillville chase ends in crash; driver had warrant, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A pursuit ended in a crash in Merrillville on Friday night, police said.

At 10:04 p.m. Friday a patrolling Merrillville officer saw a vehicle stopped at a green light at East 87th Avenue and Broadway, Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.

The officer activated his emergency lights as he pulled up behind the vehicle, to see if it was disabled.

The vehicle then drove off at a lower speed and began to drive erratically, with the officer following. The driver appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

The driver then picked up speed and a pursuit began. Tire deflation devices were deployed but the attempts were not successful.

The suspect continued to flee until their vehicle collided with another vehicle at 61st Avenue and Broadway.

Police did not state whether there were any injuries in the crash.

Officers arrested the driver, and it was found he has an active warrant and was extradited to Indianapolis. The name of the driver has not been released by police.

