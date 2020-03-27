Merrillville closes parks, trails; police will monitor activity

You are the owner of this article.
Artist Jillian Van Volkenburgh paints a mural on the entrance to a tunnel on Merrillville's portion of the Erie-Lackawanna trail. The work was done three years ago to enhance the trail. Trail use is now being monitored in light of the coronavirus threat.

 Chas Reilly, File, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — All Merrillville parks and trails are closed in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

An executive order issued by Council President Rick Bella indicates Merrillville’s park facilities can’t be used unless it’s to provide food or other essential municipal services.

Officials said many people were recently visiting parks and trails in town, and social distancing wasn’t being practiced.

“We’re getting these large gatherings of people and we need to curtail that,” Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said.

The town’s executive order, which was supported by the entire council on Friday, is effective through April 5, but it can be extended as necessary.

The Police Department is expected to begin using ATVs to ride Merrillville trails to make sure people are adhering to the order. Signs also are expected to be posted explaining the park facility closure.

Those in violation will be reminded town parks facilities aren’t open. If necessary, police can issue warnings or tickets, but arrests won’t be made if people are using parks facilities, Bella said.

He said people can continue to go outside for recreational purposes, but they need to do so in safe way in which they aren’t close to others. He encouraged people to walk in their own neighborhoods.

“We’re not in normal times right now,” he said.

Town officials understand closing parks facilities creates an inconvenience, but they believe it’s necessary to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“We really have to be careful with this deadly virus,” Bella said.

Bella said Merrillville’s executive order also serves as reminder of the “stay-at-home” order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Under the governor's order, which remains in place through at least April 7, Hoosiers can leave their homes to address the health and safety of themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carryout food or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation at least six feet away from others; or to take care of a family member or friend in another household.

