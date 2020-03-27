Merrillville closes parks, trails; police will monitor activity

MERRILLVILLE — All Merrillville parks and trails are closed in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

An executive order issued by Council President Rick Bella indicates Merrillville’s park facilities can’t be used unless it’s to provide food or other essential municipal services.

Officials said many people were recently visiting parks and trails in town, and social distancing wasn’t being practiced.

“We’re getting these large gatherings of people and we need to curtail that,” Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said.

The town’s executive order, which was supported by the entire council on Friday, is effective through April 5, but it can be extended as necessary.

The Police Department is expected to begin using ATVs to ride Merrillville trails to make sure people are adhering to the order. Signs also are expected to be posted explaining the park facility closure.

Those in violation will be reminded town parks facilities aren’t open. If necessary, police can issue warnings or tickets, but arrests won’t be made if people are using parks facilities, Bella said.