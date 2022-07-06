 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merrillville community center busy with bookings

Members of the Harlem Legends take the court during a recent game against the Merrillville All-Stars. This was one of several recent events at the town's Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

 Provided

MERRILLVILLE — The Dean and Barbara White Community Center has been busy in recent weeks, and the town hopes to build off that momentum.

Merrillville Parks Director Tarrance Price said there are a variety of events planned at the facility at 6600 Broadway.

That includes the Margaritaville Music Concert that starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the community center. The performance features a tribute to Jimmy Buffet.

Merrillville also continues planning for its second annual job fair that runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21 at the community center.

Representatives from dozens of businesses participated in the town’s first job fair, and Town Manager Patrick Reardon expects this year’s program to at least be on par with the previous event.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2, Merrillville will host its National Night Out celebration at the community center.

Town Councilman Richard Hardaway, D-2nd, said each of Merrillville’s seven wards will have space designated outside of the facility to gather. He said residents can bring chairs and grills to cook out and meet with each other. A DJ will provide musical entertainment.

People are also reading…

Town officials said the event is a good way for residents to get to know each other.

“The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and surroundings,” Council President Rick Bella, D-5th, said. “National Night Out triumphs over a culture that isolate us from each other, and (the event) allows us to rediscover our own communities.”

In addition to gathering with residents, the program provides an opportunity to meet Merrillville’s first responders.

The upcoming programs follow other successful events Merrillville hosted at the community center.

That includes a Juneteenth celebration and a Harlem Legends basketball clinic and game.

Hardaway said between 800 and 1,000 people attended the Juneteenth event June 18, which featured a variety of activities and vendors.

“I thought it was a great event,” Clerk Treasurer Kelly White Gibson said.

She hopes the town can build on the success of the event and attract more visitors next year.

“It’s not just an African American event, it’s a celebration for freedom,” she said.

The Harlem Legends includes former members of the Harlem Globetrotters. The group hosted a recent clinic at the community center and a basketball game against the Merrillville All-Stars. The Harlem Legends won the game 93-74 on June 26.

Councilman Shawn Pettit, D-6th, said he’s heard many positive comments from residents and visitors attending programs and events at the community center.

“I think all the residents are extremely pleased with what’s up there at the Dean and Barbara White (Community) Center,” Pettit said.

Councilman Leonard White, D-7th, said Price has been working hard to bring the community together.

“I hope the town gets more excited and realizes that we’re trying to bring things to them and to serve the greater community also,” Price said.

