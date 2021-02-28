Merrillville community center set to open Monday

“We’ll have something for everyone, and we can’t wait to welcome the community to the center,” Parks Director Jan Orlich said.

Although the facility hasn’t yet opened, several youth sports organizations have rental agreements in place to start using the facility on a weekly basis.

“The gym’s going to be busy right out of the get go,” Pettit said.

Accessing the Methodist Hospitals Fitness Center in the facility just became more affordable after the council on Tuesday approved an ordinance reducing charges.

The standard fitness center fee for Merrillville residents is $4 each day, $20 for one month and $55 for three months. The nonresident fee is $6 for daily access, $40 for one month and $85 for three months.

“I am happy the committee was able to lower prices, making this impressive facility affordable for everyone,” Councilman Leonard White said.

There are discounts for students, seniors, active military and veterans. The town also is offering household packages.

The council was able to reduce the fitness center charges because of the many organizations that committed to sponsorships.