MERRILLVILLE — Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana has delivered more than 9 million meals to local residents over the past 46 years.

“It’s been amazing to watch Meals on Wheels grow to be part of a grassroots organization,” CEO Sandra Noe said. “When you come in here your heart is touched. It’s so much more than the job.”

Noe’s heart was touched after she completed her first meal delivery in 1986. Since becoming the CEO in 2005, the organization has expanded from delivering 1,200 to 2,000 meals across seven Indiana counties daily.

Throughout the year more than 650 volunteers devote their time to help prepare and deliver hot and frozen meals. Volunteers who deliver meals, also conduct a wellness check to each client. Many clients, including Stacey Clayton, appreciate the wellness check because it provides relief from isolation.

Clayton, 69, has received meals Monday through Friday for the past 15 years. He cherishes the help provided by the volunteers because him and his wife are both disabled. The couple each receive medically tailored meals — a concept introduced in 2022.

Medically tailored meals are approved by a registered dietician nutritionist, according to MOW’s website. These diets are recommended through a nutritional assessment and referral by a health care provider to address a medical diagnosis, symptoms and allergies. Clayton receives low-sodium meals to help manage high blood pressure. His wife receives meals with reduced sugar for her diabetes, he said.

Each month, Clayton fills out a menu questionnaire that allows him to choose what meals he wants for the following month. MOW introduced this concept to give their clients the option to choose between two different meals on any given day. Some of Clayton’s favorite meals include meatloaf, turkey meatballs and fish that’s served on Fridays.

Clayton expressed gratitude toward MOW volunteers for lifting the burden of having to prepare meals himself. He’s also thankful for the connections he’s built with volunteers.

“They’re all very helpful,” said Clayton, a Griffith resident. “I’ve made great, lifelong friends through Meals on Wheels. I still stay in contact with them even when they move on from the organization.”

Valerie Zemaitis has volunteered with MOW for the past three months delivering meals and working the reception desk at the office. Since becoming a volunteer, Zemaitis feels she has established a stronger connection with the community.

"That feeling you have when you've done a certain service to the community is really rewarding," she said. "We aren't just delivering food, we're also checking on them. I feel like I'm a face that gives them a reason to smile."

Board of Directors President Amy Blaker said the door-to-door interactions with clients is one of the most fulfilling aspects of volunteering. Blaker originally became a volunteer because of the admiration she had toward her independent grandmother, who lived alone leading up to her death.

“For some people, volunteers are the only person they see during the day,” she said. “We help keep that dignity of our aging population by letting them enjoy their independence inside of their homes.”

Although many MOW clients are seniors, Noe emphasizes anyone is eligible to receive meals whether they're three years old or 103. (To register, visit mownwi.org.)

In the past eight years with the organization, Blaker noted the progression she’s witnessed with MOW’s rural community outreach. Noe said the organization’s current objective is to grow rural county programs. To date, MOW serves 13 rural cities including Rensselaer, Demotte and Remington.

Without the volunteers delivering meals along 52 routes, none of this would be possible, Noe said. The amount of donated volunteer services equates to a $400,000 value annually, she said. (To volunteer, email info@mownwi.org.)

"They're the wheels that make the delivery possible," Noe said. "It's a community organization, and it's our volunteers and donors who make the difference."