Merrillville could use TIF for infrastructure work

Attorney Thomas Pitman, of Barnes & Thornburg, said the matter also will go before the Plan Commission and Town Council for their consideration before it eventually returns to the Redevelopment Commission for a confirmatory resolution.

The Liberty Estates development is expected to include a variety of residential offerings, which would make it an attractive place to live for different age groups, officials said.

Hall said the community would be built adjacent to the existing Heritage North neighborhood. He said homes in Heritage North are in the $340,000 range.

“This would be an extension of the same type of product,” Hall said of the single-family homes proposed for Liberty Estates.

He said the project also would introduce different types of products, including cluster homes. He said those residences consist of four single-family homes that are tied together. Prices for those homes could start around $300,000.

Hall said duet homes proposed for the site could be in the mid $250,000 range, and single-family ranch homes could start at $275,000.

It hasn’t been determined when the project would start, and approval of a planned unit development is needed from the Plan Commission and Town Council before that would happen.