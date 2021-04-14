Merrillville could use TIF for infrastructure work

MERRILLVILLE — The town could use tax increment financing district dollars to facilitate an estimated $120 million multi-use residential development project proposed.
About 200 acres of land sits vacant near U.S. 30 and Whitcomb Street, and Randy Hall, of Luxor Homes, wants to develop the Liberty Estates community there. The project, which would be a $120 million investment, would consist of single-family and multi-family homes.
Matt Reardon, a consultant from MCR Partners, told the Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday that the property currently lacks opportunity for growth because there are no public improvements there.
It’s estimated it would cost about $10 million to add sanitary sewers, water lines and roads to the land, and the town could help advance the Liberty Estates project by bringing the infrastructure improvements there, Reardon said.
“You’re putting money into roadways, you’re putting money into infrastructure, you’re putting money into public projects that’s activating this 200 acres, that’s allowing for this investment to happen and certainly going to create a lot of short-term jobs along the way,” Reardon said to the Redevelopment Commission.
The panel on Tuesday took the first of several steps to use TIF money to finance part of the infrastructure work by approving a resolution supporting the creation of an economic development area that includes the 200 acres of property.
Attorney Thomas Pitman, of Barnes & Thornburg, said the matter also will go before the Plan Commission and Town Council for their consideration before it eventually returns to the Redevelopment Commission for a confirmatory resolution.
The Liberty Estates development is expected to include a variety of residential offerings, which would make it an attractive place to live for different age groups, officials said.
Hall said the community would be built adjacent to the existing Heritage North neighborhood. He said homes in Heritage North are in the $340,000 range.
“This would be an extension of the same type of product,” Hall said of the single-family homes proposed for Liberty Estates.
He said the project also would introduce different types of products, including cluster homes. He said those residences consist of four single-family homes that are tied together. Prices for those homes could start around $300,000.
Hall said duet homes proposed for the site could be in the mid $250,000 range, and single-family ranch homes could start at $275,000.
It hasn’t been determined when the project would start, and approval of a planned unit development is needed from the Plan Commission and Town Council before that would happen.
The Plan Commission in November granted conceptual approval for the planned unit development.
“It's a beautiful piece of land, you should do well with it,” Merrillville Plan Commission member Brian Dering said in November to Hall. “The concept is just perfect for Merrillville.”
The planned unit development process will continue with additional review from the Plan Commission and Town Council as more design work is completed.