Merrillville council denies requests for backyard chickens
Merrillville council denies requests for backyard chickens

Stock - Merrillville Town Hall

Merrillville Town Hall

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Two Merrillville property owners must find new homes for their chickens after the Town Council denied special exceptions they sought to keep the animals on their residential properties.

Lisa James and Heather Williamson have been raising chickens on their separate properties on Windy Hill Court for egg production.

They were unaware town code prohibits the fowl from living on residential properties when they acquired the chickens.

“We just fell in love with them, they’re just wonderful little pets,” James said to the Board of Zoning Appeals when that panel heard the case, before it moved to the council.

James said the chicken coops are well maintained, and they don’t produce odors. She also said that raising the animals is an activity she does with her son.

“It’s something that we like to do together,” James said. “I would hate to get rid of (the chickens).”

Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said chickens are considered wild animals and potential nuisances in town ordinances. Having chicken coops on residential properties also is prohibited in town code.

“It violates three ordinances,” Svetanoff said of backyard chickens.

The council last year denied a similar special exception request to raise fowl on a parcel on 65th Avenue.

“I think we should treat this one the same way,” Councilman Richard Hardaway said.

The council’s decision about the most recent special exception requests comes after the BZA gave no recommendation about the matter when it heard the cases.

The BZA is aware of the town’s position on the 65th Avenue property, but noted the Windy Hill Court parcels seem better suited for chickens than the 65th Avenue site.

“I personally like the idea of chickens out where you are,” BZA member Julie Olthoff said to James when the BZA reviewed the requests.

James encouraged the council to change its ordinances to permit backyard chickens in areas like her neighborhood, which has larger residential lots and is near an agricultural area.

Council President Rick Bella said the council is in process amending outdated ordinances, and the panel will at least consider a measure that could permit backyard chickens in certain residential areas.

“We will look at this a little further,” Bella said.

