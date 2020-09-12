Merrillville council denies requests for backyard chickens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Two Merrillville property owners must find new homes for their chickens after the Town Council denied special exceptions they sought to keep the animals on their residential properties.

Lisa James and Heather Williamson have been raising chickens on their separate properties on Windy Hill Court for egg production.

They were unaware town code prohibits the fowl from living on residential properties when they acquired the chickens.

“We just fell in love with them, they’re just wonderful little pets,” James said to the Board of Zoning Appeals when that panel heard the case, before it moved to the council.

James said the chicken coops are well maintained, and they don’t produce odors. She also said that raising the animals is an activity she does with her son.

“It’s something that we like to do together,” James said. “I would hate to get rid of (the chickens).”

Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said chickens are considered wild animals and potential nuisances in town ordinances. Having chicken coops on residential properties also is prohibited in town code.

“It violates three ordinances,” Svetanoff said of backyard chickens.