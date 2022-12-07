Merrillville council members seek reelection as team

MERRILLVILLE — Five of Merrillville’s seven Town Council members are collaborating as they seek reelection next year.

Richard Hardaway, D-2nd; Jeff Minchuk, D-3rd; Marge Uzelac, D-4th; Rick Bella, D-5th; and Shawn Pettit, D-6th, jointly announced Wednesday that they will pursue another term in office during next year’s election.

Bella said the quintet have become unified in their efforts during the past three years, and they want to build on what they’ve accomplished.

“Working toward a common goal is what this team is all about,” Hardaway said. “It’s not about us, it’s about the town and what decisions are right for the town as a whole.”

Although they announced their reelection plans Wednesday, the group will officially kick off their bids with an event scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 29 at The Chateau, 530 W. 61st Ave. in Merrillville.

“I am looking forward to continuing the great work that we have designed, finishing several projects as well as creating new ones to keep Merrillville moving forward,” Minchuk said.

Uzelac said the town has made strides with economic development, attracting many new businesses and developments to the community.

“Our growth on the economic development front has been simply amazing,” Pettit said. “Increasing the town’s assessed value allows us to lower property taxes for our residents as businesses pitch in paying their share so we may provide town services.”