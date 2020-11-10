Merrillville council supports female veterans facility

Up to 10 female veterans could live there at a time. Children of the veterans also would be permitted, but there can be a maximum of 16 total people living there at once. No adult men would be allowed to live there.

Representatives from local unions will visit the facility each week to provide training in various trades.

“These female veterans are going to be members of the unions,” said attorney Greg Bouwer, a representative for the project.

For children who need supervision while veterans are in training, a licensed provider will be on site to provide care, said Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine.

“This is a prototype program by the Veterans Administration and the Department of Defense to support the female veterans and their children by providing them with an efficient way to become trained in the trades while recognizing their family status,” Shine said.

The program is designed for women to live there and receive training for six to nine months.

Bouwer said participants will receive counseling in other areas, including purchasing a home, which could lead to them finding permanent housing in the area.