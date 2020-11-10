Merrillville council supports female veterans facility

MERRILLVILLE — The Veterans Day celebration started early in Merrillville.
On the eve of the holiday, the Town Council approved a variance of use and special exceptions authorizing the operation of a facility for female veterans to receiving temporary housing and training in the building trades.
The action was met with applause Tuesday night.
Robert Farmer, of Webb House, is pursuing the project, which involves funding from the Department of Defense and the Veterans Administration.
He was clearly excited as he thanked town officials for their support.
“We’re ready to go,” Farmer said.
He initially hoped to have a groundbreaking on Veterans Day for the $1.6 million facility that will be located in the 7800 block of Grant Street, but it wasn’t feasible to have the event then.
Farmer said he is now looking to have the ceremony on Dec. 7, when the attack on Pearl Harbor is remembered.
He expects representatives from the Department of Defense and VA as well as other prominent military officials to attend.
After construction starts, it could take about six to nine months to build the three-level facility, which will have a log cabin look.
Up to 10 female veterans could live there at a time. Children of the veterans also would be permitted, but there can be a maximum of 16 total people living there at once. No adult men would be allowed to live there.
Representatives from local unions will visit the facility each week to provide training in various trades.
“These female veterans are going to be members of the unions,” said attorney Greg Bouwer, a representative for the project.
For children who need supervision while veterans are in training, a licensed provider will be on site to provide care, said Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine.
“This is a prototype program by the Veterans Administration and the Department of Defense to support the female veterans and their children by providing them with an efficient way to become trained in the trades while recognizing their family status,” Shine said.
The program is designed for women to live there and receive training for six to nine months.
Bouwer said participants will receive counseling in other areas, including purchasing a home, which could lead to them finding permanent housing in the area.
Councilman Jeff Minchuk said he is “fully looking forward to this project” because it will benefit women who have served the country.
“We’re sitting in the chairs that we’re sitting in because of these people that will be in the home,” he said.
Councilman Richard Hardaway also is enthusiastic about the facility, which he described as “an excellent opportunity” for female veterans.
“It’s going to not only add value to the town of Merrillville, but it will add value to the lives of the female veterans who are going to be a part of this thing,” Hardaway said.
In addition to excitement from project representatives and town officials, others in the community have shown interest in the 6,100-square-foot development.
Farmer said he has approached many entities about participating in the project.
He said area Burger King locations are collaborating to build a playground area for children at the site. Another local company is donating gym equipment for a fitness area that will be in the facility.
